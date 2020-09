ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - A new mobile testing site is available in Mercer County.

The testing site opened on Tuesday in Aledo. It is located at 305 NW 7th Street and operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Health officials say you don’t have to have symptoms to get tested.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.