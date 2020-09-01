No rain for the thirsty!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No doubt, if you haven’t been watering your lawn it’s likely not very green, at this point, and somewhat crunchy under foot! August has ended with only .15″ of rain for the ENTIRE month! This makes it the driest August on record for the Quad Cities! A typical August yields 4.52 inches of rain. For 2020, August is 4.37 inches shy of average. Unfortunately. Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts a September that gives us a 33% or better chance of being drier than average. Yes, your lawn, garden, and/or field is extremely thirsty by now. Let’s hope Mother Nature can turn things around, or you have a really big sprinkler and a really big water budget!

