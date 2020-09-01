Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 test at Mercer County High School

COVID-19 and school
COVID-19 and school(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County School District says an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school.

In a letter to families and staff, the school district says it is coordinating efforts with the health department to identify and monitor those who have had recent contact with the individual to prevent further spreading.

Mercer County High School is taking the following steps:

  • Placing staff members and students who are identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Mercer County Health Department
  • Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks.

The school district asks you keep your child at home and notify your primary health provider if they’ve had close contact with a known case of COVID-19.

