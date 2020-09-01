Advertisement

QC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce postpones 2020 Gala and Business Awards

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is postponing this year’s Gala and Business Awards due to COVID-19.

The chamber says it is postponing the event until 2021.

Registration will be refunded automatically.

Recipients of the awards for 2020 were:

  • Small Business of the Year – Familia Dental
  • Nonprofit of the Year – Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities
  • Advocate of the Year – Monserrat Magallon
  • Corporate Member of the Year – Ascentra Credit Union

