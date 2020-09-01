Advertisement

Rock Island-Milan School District to remain fully remote through first quarter

The first day of online learning began Thursday in the Rock Island-Milan School District.
By Collin Schopp
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -The Rock Island-Milan School District has announced that full remote learning will continue through the first quarter of the school year.

In robo-calls and automatic updates sent to parents today, Dr. Reginald Lawrence, the district superintendent, explained the decision.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly, and the district took into full consideration the data from the Rock Island County Health Department and guidance from [the] Illinois Department of Public Health,” reads the message. “In order to keep students, staff, and families safe, it was determined that continuing with Full Remote learning for the rest of the quarter was the best decision we could make.”

The district has taken measures to try and make remote learning more accessible for their students, including putting internet homework hotspots in every school building as part of their “ROCKfi” (Reaching Our Communities Kids with fidelity) program.

Students started the remote learning plan on August 6th, the district originally planned on switching to a blended model on September 8th.

