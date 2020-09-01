Advertisement

Rock Island native Madison Keys playing in US Open

Photo: Kathy Willens, AP
Photo: Kathy Willens, AP(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island native Madison Keys will be hitting the court around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in search for her first major win.

It was unclear if the 2020 US Open was going to happen this year due to COVID-19 but the tournament got underway in New York on Monday.

Keys is ranked as the 7th best player in the world and has been competitive in major tournaments the past couple of years but has yet to win her first.

