Scattered Showers Today

Strong front Labor Day Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Look for occasional showers, and a few thunderstorms moving across the region this afternoon, with cooler highs only reaching the 70′s. Most of that precipitation will come to an end this evening, followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. After a brief cool down into the 70′s Friday, we can expect another brief warm up heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms early this evening, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Low: 60°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Morning clouds, then gradual clearing. Mostly sunny and warmer by afternoon. High: 84°.

