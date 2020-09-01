Scattered Showers Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A quick moving system will bring a shot of rain today, especially for areas along and south of I-80. Look for this area to arrive in the QCA between 10AM-3PM. While the rain is something we need, the amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch and not likely to help out our developing drought. With clouds and showers around today temps will likely only be in the mid 70s. Nice weather is on tap the rest of the week with sunshine and highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We will cool off to the 70s on Friday before the 80s return this holiday weekend. A front will bring rain chances on Sunday and much cooler air by next Monday.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 60°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 84°.

