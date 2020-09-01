Secretary Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on Election Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Secretary of State Paul Pate is recruiting Iowans who can assist voters at the polls on Election Day.

Secretary Pate says poll workers check-in voters, make sure they have the correct ballot, answer questions, and help ensure elections run smoothly in each precinct.

He says many of Iowa’s regular poll workers are unavailable this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need healthy Iowans to step up and serve their state and nation on November 3,” Secretary Pate said in a news release. “It’s an important job, you’ll be helping your community, and you get paid.”

Polls will be open in all 99 counties on November 3.

The Secretary of State’s Office will provide masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, social distancing markers and other materials to every precinct to protect voters and poll workers from the risk of spreading COVID-19.

A statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms will be sent to active, registered Iowa voters soon. Secretary Pate says this will help reduce crowds and wait times at the polls.

Here is an instructional video with details explaining the tasks poll workers are required to perform.

For more information and to sign up, visit Pollworker.Iowa.gov.

