The Grape Life “Wine Down”
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
This Davenport libation station received a top five finish in the “Locals Love Us” poll for the beer, wine & spirits category. Diane Koster of The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, Davenport, joined PSL to highlight what her establishment has to offer along with how the business is handling all implications of COVID.
The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge / 3402 Elmore Avenue / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7070 / On Facebook
