The Grape Life “Wine Down”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This Davenport libation station received a top five finish in the “Locals Love Us” poll for the beer, wine & spirits category. Diane Koster of The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, Davenport, joined PSL to highlight what her establishment has to offer along with how the business is handling all implications of COVID.

The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge / 3402 Elmore Avenue / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7070 / On Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.