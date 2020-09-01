Advertisement

Untrained Wisdom Podcast

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you’re an older adult or have maturing loved ones, this podcast’s mission is sharing inspiration and ideas on leading a more enriching life. Untrained Wisdom introduces you to ordinary people (age 55+) who are redefining the paradigm on what it means to become older, and industry professionals whose expertise guides seasoned generations to live more fulfilling lives.

Shuva Rahim is a guest on PSL to discuss this podcast. Even though she herself is NOT 55+ yet, she’s always been drawn to stories of older folks and has enjoyed teaching computer classes for retirees at a community college. Many of the people who have been featured in the podcast have shattered the stereotype of senior living. One such case is an 89-year-old woman who enthusiastically worked as a volunteer for the presidential campaign of the youngest primary candidate!

Untrained Wisdom podcast is available through Apple podcasts, Spotify, & Google podcasts.

When considering podcast guests, I wanted to include someone involved in politics. In the cobwebs of my brain, I recalled seeing news footage from New Hampshire of a quirky older lady at campaign events and soon tracked her down - via her retired-aged daughter - thanks to Twitter. The 3 of us connected via Zoom in the spring, and the end result is the last episode of my first podcast season. Of course, this selection isn't without bias. Patricia Provencher made international news and deservedly so. It's not everyday you find a political supporter in their late 80s rooting for her (also my) favorite presidential candidate in 3 states, for nearly a year - while her daughter Patsy documented part of the journey on social media. Their interview was an absolute delight and one of the highlights of my 2020. (Transcript included to follow the New England accent) --- and no doubt the 3 of us are eager to hear our first-choice candidate speak tonight at the Democratic National Convention. https://untrainedwisdom.buzzsprout.com/1112642/4909145-12-presidential-campaign-volunteers-pat-provencher-patsy-dullea

Posted by Shuva Rahim on Thursday, August 20, 2020

