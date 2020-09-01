Advertisement

USDA extends free meals to all public school students

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The United States Department of Agriculture announced all public schools will now be able to offer free meals to students through December 31, 2020.

All public school students are eligible regardless of parental income or the school they attend.

“We want to make sure kids are getting well balanced nutritious meals so they can be successful and learn and that’s the purpose of the USDA extending the waiver through the end of this year, December 2020, so it’s a great way for students to not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” says Coni Dobbels, Food and Nutrition Supervisor for Davenport Schools.

The extension of the program will ensure kids will still have access to food during an especially difficult financial year. Both breakfast and lunch will be free for students.

“We are ever-changing and although it is overwhelming for us, we are going to do what we have to do to get ready for it. We know that this is really a blessing for many many families throughout the community. So we are going to continue to work very hard to follow the state guidelines. At this point in time, this is an exciting announcement but the state was a little surprised so they are going to be providing us guidance. So as soon as we get that information we are going to take it into practice and utilize it here in Davenport,” says Dobbels.

Davenport Schools will give meals to hybrid students to take home when they are in the school building. Online students will need to pick them up at the Davenport Learning Center on West Kimberly Road.

