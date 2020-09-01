Advertisement

White House COVID-19 Task Force recommends Iowa mask mandate

By Collin Schopp
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A White House COVID-19 Task Force has recommended a statewide mask mandate to curb the spread of Coronavirus, according to reporting from Iowa Public Radio.

This comes from a report obtained by Iowa Public Radio, which says Iowa is in the “red zone” for cases. The state reported more than 100 cases per 100,000 population last week, the highest case rate in the country. The report also indicates that Iowa is in the “red zone” for test positivity, with the fifth highest rate.

The report specifies that Polk, Johnson, and Story counties have had the highest number of cases over the past three weeks, accounting for more than 35% of the total case count.

Besides a statewide mask mandate, the report also makes recommendations for 50% or less capacity in restaurants, comprehensive plans and improved testing for colleges and universities, and closing bars.

This comes less than a week after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the closing of bars in six counties. In a news conference on Thursday, August 27th, Governor Reynolds said she believes a mask mandate is “not enforceable”.

Iowa Public Radio's reporting and the full White House COVID-19 Task Force report are available to read here.

