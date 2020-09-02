Burlington Notre Dame Schools: Four test positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Notre Dame Schools announced a total of four COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Principal Bill Maupin has been keeping families updated about the cases in several Facebook posts.
According to Maupin’s posts, the first two cases were of a junior and one seventh grader in the same household. The third case was of a sophomore student and the fourth was of a senior.
Maupin says contact tracing is taking place and families of students who could have possibly been exposed will be notified.
