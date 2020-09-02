Advertisement

Burlington Notre Dame Schools: Four test positive for COVID-19

Burlington Notre Dame Schools Logo
Burlington Notre Dame Schools Logo(Burlington Notre Dame Schools)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Notre Dame Schools announced a total of four COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Principal Bill Maupin has been keeping families updated about the cases in several Facebook posts.

According to Maupin’s posts, the first two cases were of a junior and one seventh grader in the same household. The third case was of a sophomore student and the fourth was of a senior.

Maupin says contact tracing is taking place and families of students who could have possibly been exposed will be notified.

Dear Parents, To keep you informed this afternoon we found out that we have a second positive COVID-19. One junior and...

Posted by Burlington Notre Dame on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Dear Parents, In an effort to continue to keep you updated we have to report that we have a third positive Covid-19...

Posted by Burlington Notre Dame on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Dear Parents, We have had a Senior also test positive tonight. We want to keep you informed as soon as we can. We...

Posted by Burlington Notre Dame on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

