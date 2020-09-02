Changing Weather Pattern By Labor Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Big changes will arrive on Labor Day weekend, but Saturday and Sunday will be nice for the of the daytime hours. Saturday will be filled with sunshine and highs in the low 80s, which typical for this time of September. As of now Sunday will be mainly dry until a cold front arrives late in the afternoon and evening. Ahead of it we will warm into the 80s and then strong NW winds will kick in and temps will drop. By Monday lingering showers and clouds will likely keep highs into the 60s and 70s. The last time we failed to reach 70º for a high was May 21st. Safe to say some of the coldest air so far this season will arrive next week.

