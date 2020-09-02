Davenport police searching for 11-year-old runaway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport need help from the public in locating an 11-year-old runaway.

Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 1 shortly after 11:30 p.m. they were called to the 1400 block of Grand Ave. to investigate the report of 11-year-old Jayla Humphrey running away.

Jayla is described as being 5′2 and approximately 120 pounds with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 1400 Grand Ave. on Tuesday around 6 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray or purple shirt, black leggings with two white stripes and colorful Nike shoes with yellow laces.

Police say preliminary information indicates she may be hiding with family or friends.

The Davenport Police Department continues to conduct followup on this incident. If you have information about Jayla’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

