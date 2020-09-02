Executive order starts downtown Rock Island curfew

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The downtown District area of Rock Island is under a curfew starting tonight, September 2nd.

The executive order from Mayor Mike Thoms says that all businesses in the District area will be closed by 1:00 a.m. and the area itself will be closed at 1:30 a.m. No person will be allowed in the area from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m, according to a press release. The curfew order excludes city and government officials, city and government employees, medical personnel, military personnel, credentialed media members, and people traveling to and from work during the curfew hours.

The curfew comes after an August 29th shooting incident in the District area, where one person was fatally shot and five others injured.

