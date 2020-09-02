Advertisement

Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400 more positions. President for the Americas Kumar Galhotra told employees about the offers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400 more positions.

President for the Americas Kumar Galhotra told employees about the offers Wednesday morning.

The company says they’re part of an $11 billion restructuring plan that started more than a year ago. Most of the reductions will take place in the area of Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford has its headquarters.

A spokesman says Ford expects to meet its goals with the offers. If it doesn’t, then it may consider involuntary separations.

The offers will go to U.S. salaried workers who are eligible to retire as of Dec. 31.

