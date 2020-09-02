Advertisement

Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Navalny

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny listens for a verdict in a court before a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 1, 2019.
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny listens for a verdict in a court before a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

He was later transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week said there were indications that he had been poisoned.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement Wednesday that testing by a special German military laboratory had shown proof of “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.”

Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain. It is a cholinesterase inhibitor, part of the class of substances that doctors at the Charite initially identied in Navalny.

Seibert said the German government will inform its partners in the European Union and NATO about the test results. He said that it will consult with its partenrs in light of the Russian response “on an appropriate joint response.”

Navalny’s allies in Russia have insisted he was deliberately poisoned by the country’s authorities, accusations that the Kremlin rejected as “empty noise.”

The Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia have repeatedly contested the German hospital’s conclusion, saying they had ruled out poisoning as a diagnosis and that their tests for poisonous substances came back negative.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

