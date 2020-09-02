Gov. Reynolds addresses Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during press conference

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowa’s high rate of new COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Wednesday.

During the conference, Governor Reynolds said the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa recently shot up to among the highest per capita in the country.

Governor Reynolds correlated the rise of cases to college students returning to campus in August. That’s why she says she ordered six counties -- most with colleges or universities -- to close bars.

Governor Reynolds says they are working with universities to do more testing and offering help to those closed businesses.

The governor says applications will be available next week through the Iowa Economic Development website.

Governor Reynolds addressed questions regarding the White House COVID-19 Task Force recommending a statewide mask mandate. When asked if the state would do more, she said she will take a look in a couple weeks and reassess.

