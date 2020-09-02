Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds addresses Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during press conference

Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Wednesday.
Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Wednesday.(State of Iowa)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowa’s high rate of new COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Wednesday.

During the conference, Governor Reynolds said the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa recently shot up to among the highest per capita in the country.

Governor Reynolds correlated the rise of cases to college students returning to campus in August. That’s why she says she ordered six counties -- most with colleges or universities -- to close bars.

Governor Reynolds says they are working with universities to do more testing and offering help to those closed businesses.

The governor says applications will be available next week through the Iowa Economic Development website.

Governor Reynolds addressed questions regarding the White House COVID-19 Task Force recommending a statewide mask mandate. When asked if the state would do more, she said she will take a look in a couple weeks and reassess.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds 11 a.m. press briefing.

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 740 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,137, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,125 total deaths.

Storm Recovery

Hy-Vee selling T-shirts to raise funds for derecho victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The T-shirts feature phrases such as "Hurricane Derecho” and “Iowa Strong.”

News

Temporary COVID-19 test site available in Monmouth on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Monmouth-Roseville High School Parking lot.

News

Muscatine police warn of social security scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say several people in Muscatine have reported getting a robo call from an automated operator.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 740 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Former Carl Sandburg College board member has passed away

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gov. Reynolds addresses Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during press conference

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Burlington Notre Dame Schools: Four test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Contact tracing is taking place and families of students who could have possibly been exposed will be notified.

Storm Recovery

Scott, Cedar counties approved for FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 10 additional counties impacted by the derecho have been approved.

News

Central Dewitt Community School District to keep regular bus routes

Updated: 6 hours ago