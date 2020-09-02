Hy-Vee selling T-shirts to raise funds for derecho victims

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it is selling limited edition T-shirts at select Hy-Vee locations in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. A portion of proceeds from the sales will benefit victims of the recent derecho that caused damage across the Midwest.

Hy-Vee says the purchase of each T-shirt will result in $5 going toward Hy-Vee’s philanthropic One Step program. It will benefit local residents continuing to recover and rebuild from the recent storm.

The T-shirts are now available in select stores and feature a variety of designs with phrases such as “Hurricane Derecho” and “Iowa Strong.”

T-shirts are available to purchase at the following 29 Hy-Vee locations:

Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201

Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50010

Ankeny North Hy-Vee, 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023

Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee, 2510 S.W. State St., Ankeny, IA 50023

Atlantic Hy-Vee, 1630 East 7th St., Atlantic, IA 50022

Cedar Falls Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 506

Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee, 20 Wilson Ave. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

First Avenue Hy-Vee, 1556 First Ave. N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Oakland Road Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mount Vernon Road S.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52411

Collins Road Hy-Vee, 279 Collins Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Sixth Street Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 6th St. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee Drugstore, 4825 Johnson Ave. N.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807

East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317

Dodge Street Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA 52003

Grinnell Hy-Vee, 320 West St. S., Grinnell, IA 50112

Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA 50125

Johnston Hy-Vee, 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA 50131

Marion Hy-Vee, 3600 Business Highway 151, Marion, IA 52302

Marshalltown Hy-Vee, 802 S. Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA 52761

Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Dr., Waterloo, IA 50702

Valley West Hy-Vee, 1700 Valley West Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Windsor Heights Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, IA 50324

Winterset Hy-Vee, 923 N. 1st St., Winterset, IA 50273

Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd St., Papillion, NE 68046



