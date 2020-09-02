Advertisement

Hy-Vee selling T-shirts to raise funds for derecho victims

Hy-Vee announced it is selling limited edition T-shirts at select store locations to help derecho victims.
Hy-Vee announced it is selling limited edition T-shirts at select store locations to help derecho victims.(Hy-Vee)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it is selling limited edition T-shirts at select Hy-Vee locations in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. A portion of proceeds from the sales will benefit victims of the recent derecho that caused damage across the Midwest.

Hy-Vee says the purchase of each T-shirt will result in $5 going toward Hy-Vee’s philanthropic One Step program. It will benefit local residents continuing to recover and rebuild from the recent storm.

The T-shirts are now available in select stores and feature a variety of designs with phrases such as “Hurricane Derecho” and “Iowa Strong.”

T-shirts are available to purchase at the following 29 Hy-Vee locations:

  • Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201
  • Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50010
  • Ankeny North Hy-Vee, 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023
  • Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee, 2510 S.W. State St., Ankeny, IA 50023
  • Atlantic Hy-Vee, 1630 East 7th St., Atlantic, IA 50022
  • Cedar Falls Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 506
  • Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee, 20 Wilson Ave. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
  • First Avenue Hy-Vee, 1556 First Ave. N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Oakland Road Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mount Vernon Road S.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
  • Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
  • Collins Road Hy-Vee, 279 Collins Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Sixth Street Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 6th St. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
  • Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee Drugstore, 4825 Johnson Ave. N.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
  • Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012
  • Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807
  • East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317
  • Dodge Street Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA 52003
  • Grinnell Hy-Vee, 320 West St. S., Grinnell, IA 50112
  • Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA 50125
  • Johnston Hy-Vee, 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA 50131
  • Marion Hy-Vee, 3600 Business Highway 151, Marion, IA 52302
  • Marshalltown Hy-Vee, 802 S. Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158
  • Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA 52761
  • Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Dr., Waterloo, IA 50702
  • Valley West Hy-Vee, 1700 Valley West Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266
  • Windsor Heights Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, IA 50324
  • Winterset Hy-Vee, 923 N. 1st St., Winterset, IA 50273
  • Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd St., Papillion, NE 68046

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 740 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,137, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,125 total deaths.

News

Temporary COVID-19 test site available in Monmouth on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Monmouth-Roseville High School Parking lot.

News

Muscatine police warn of social security scam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say several people in Muscatine have reported getting a robo call from an automated operator.

Back To School

Burlington Notre Dame Schools: Four test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Contact tracing is taking place and families of students who could have possibly been exposed will be notified.

Latest News

Storm Recovery

Scott, Cedar counties approved for FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 10 additional counties impacted by the derecho have been approved.

News

Central Dewitt Community School District to keep regular bus routes

Updated: 4 hours ago

KWQC

Changing Weather Pattern By Labor Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

News

Scott, Cedar counties approved for FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Illinois officials report 1,492 new cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves a life over the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago