Hy-Vee selling T-shirts to raise funds for derecho victims
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it is selling limited edition T-shirts at select Hy-Vee locations in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. A portion of proceeds from the sales will benefit victims of the recent derecho that caused damage across the Midwest.
Hy-Vee says the purchase of each T-shirt will result in $5 going toward Hy-Vee’s philanthropic One Step program. It will benefit local residents continuing to recover and rebuild from the recent storm.
The T-shirts are now available in select stores and feature a variety of designs with phrases such as “Hurricane Derecho” and “Iowa Strong.”
T-shirts are available to purchase at the following 29 Hy-Vee locations:
- Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201
- Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50010
- Ankeny North Hy-Vee, 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023
- Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee, 2510 S.W. State St., Ankeny, IA 50023
- Atlantic Hy-Vee, 1630 East 7th St., Atlantic, IA 50022
- Cedar Falls Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 506
- Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee, 20 Wilson Ave. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
- First Avenue Hy-Vee, 1556 First Ave. N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
- Oakland Road Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
- Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mount Vernon Road S.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
- Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
- Collins Road Hy-Vee, 279 Collins Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
- Sixth Street Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 6th St. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
- Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee Drugstore, 4825 Johnson Ave. N.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
- Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807
- East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317
- Dodge Street Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA 52003
- Grinnell Hy-Vee, 320 West St. S., Grinnell, IA 50112
- Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA 50125
- Johnston Hy-Vee, 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA 50131
- Marion Hy-Vee, 3600 Business Highway 151, Marion, IA 52302
- Marshalltown Hy-Vee, 802 S. Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158
- Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA 52761
- Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Dr., Waterloo, IA 50702
- Valley West Hy-Vee, 1700 Valley West Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Windsor Heights Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, IA 50324
- Winterset Hy-Vee, 923 N. 1st St., Winterset, IA 50273
- Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd St., Papillion, NE 68046
