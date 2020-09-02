Advertisement

I-80 near LeClaire blocked due to crash

(wibw)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Traffic is blocked on eastbound Interstate-80 near LeClaire, Iowa. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, the road is blocked between the U.S. 67 exit and the Mississippi River Bridge. A MedForce helicopter was at the scene, but we don’t have any information about injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you updates on KWQC-TV6 and KWQC.com.

Davenport police searching for 11-year-old runaway

Police in Davenport need help from the public in locating an 11-year-old runaway. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 1 shortly after 11:30 p.m. they were called to the 1400 block fo Grand Ave. to investigate the report of 11-year-old Jayla Humphrey running away.

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves woman’s life

By Courtney Spinelli
Clinton County Communications says all of its telecommunicators are EMD and CPR certified.

Illinois officials report 2,128 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

By Tara Gray
IDPH is now reporting a total of 238,643 cases and 8,091 deaths statewide.

Gov. Reynolds addresses Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during press conference

By KWQC Staff
Governor Reynolds correlated the rise of cases to college students returning to campus in August.

Iowa officials report 740 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,137, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,125 total deaths.

Hy-Vee selling T-shirts to raise funds for derecho victims

By Angela Rose
The T-shirts feature phrases such as "Hurricane Derecho” and “Iowa Strong.”

Temporary COVID-19 test site available in Monmouth on Sunday

By Angela Rose
The testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Monmouth-Roseville High School Parking lot.

Muscatine police warn of social security scam

By KWQC Staff
Police say several people in Muscatine have reported getting a robo call from an automated operator.

Former Carl Sandburg College board member has passed away

