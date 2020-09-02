I-80 near LeClaire blocked due to crash

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Traffic is blocked on eastbound Interstate-80 near LeClaire, Iowa. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, the road is blocked between the U.S. 67 exit and the Mississippi River Bridge. A MedForce helicopter was at the scene, but we don’t have any information about injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you updates on KWQC-TV6 and KWQC.com.

