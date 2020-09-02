Illinois officials report 2,128 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,128 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 new confirmed deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 238,643 cases and 8,091 deaths statewide.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 26 – Tuesday is 4.5%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,596 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized. Of those, 347 patients were in the intensive care unit and 142 patients were on ventilators, according to IDPH.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,751 specimens for a total of 4,119,873.

“We are reporting a slowdown in data processing within IDPH systems that has affected our reporting of tests this week due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois,” public officials said in a media release. “All available resources are being deployed to improve our data systems throughput and we anticipate improvement in data processing as the week proceeds. Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.”

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported two more deaths – a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths is now 65.

The health department also reported 24 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 2,290.

The new cases are:

· Three women in their 70s

· Two women in their 60s

· One woman in her 50s

· Two women in their 40s

· Two women in their 20s

· Two girls in their teens

· One man in his 70s

· Two men in their 60s

· One man in his 50s

· Two men in their 40s

· One man in his 30s

· Three men in their 20s

· One boy younger than 10

· One male infant younger than 1

Fourteen people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the health department. The county, according to IDPH, is reporting a 6.6% positivity rate for tests reported Sunday-Saturday.

The target is 8% or less, according to IDPH.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

County Total Cases Positivity Rate (Sunday-Saturday) Total Deaths Total Recovered Jo Daviess 178 10.2% 2 168 Carroll 136 8.6% 4 109 Whiteside 553 6.9% 18 N/A Henry 468 8.2% 3 115 Mercer 102 4.3% 5 N/A Henderson 45 14.2% 0 N/A Warren 268 11.5% 1 171 McDonough 224 2.1% 16 148 Knox 461 3.8% 3 401 Stark 24 2.6% 0 2 Bureau 403 10% 8 N/A

