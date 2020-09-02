Advertisement

Iowa officials report 740 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 740 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,137, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,125 total deaths. Iowa public health officials also reported 48,015 have recovered and 642,772 have been tested since the pandemic began.

According to officials, 310 people were hospitalized, 62 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 87 people are in the intensive care unit across the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press briefing at 11 a.m.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal DeathsTotal Recovered
Scott92,2547.3%30,266211,691
Muscatine59737.2%7,92752797
Clinton1685314.5%7,81410360
Des Moines115807.2%6,8865150
Lee1644317.1%4,8105104
Henry629412.3%3,6234116
Jackson521911.2%3,1651147
Cedar01553.6%2,9461155
Louisa13976.4%2,11814363

