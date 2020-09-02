Iowa officials report 740 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 740 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,137, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,125 total deaths. Iowa public health officials also reported 48,015 have recovered and 642,772 have been tested since the pandemic began.

According to officials, 310 people were hospitalized, 62 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 87 people are in the intensive care unit across the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press briefing at 11 a.m.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Deaths Total Recovered Scott 9 2,254 7.3% 30,266 21 1,691 Muscatine 5 973 7.2% 7,927 52 797 Clinton 16 853 14.5% 7,814 10 360 Des Moines 11 580 7.2% 6,886 5 150 Lee 16 443 17.1% 4,810 5 104 Henry 6 294 12.3% 3,623 4 116 Jackson 5 219 11.2% 3,165 1 147 Cedar 0 155 3.6% 2,946 1 155 Louisa 1 397 6.4% 2,118 14 363

