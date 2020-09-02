Iowa officials report 740 new coronavirus cases, four deaths
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 740 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,137, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,125 total deaths. Iowa public health officials also reported 48,015 have recovered and 642,772 have been tested since the pandemic began.
According to officials, 310 people were hospitalized, 62 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 87 people are in the intensive care unit across the state.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press briefing at 11 a.m.
A breakdown of local cases includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Deaths
|Total Recovered
|Scott
|9
|2,254
|7.3%
|30,266
|21
|1,691
|Muscatine
|5
|973
|7.2%
|7,927
|52
|797
|Clinton
|16
|853
|14.5%
|7,814
|10
|360
|Des Moines
|11
|580
|7.2%
|6,886
|5
|150
|Lee
|16
|443
|17.1%
|4,810
|5
|104
|Henry
|6
|294
|12.3%
|3,623
|4
|116
|Jackson
|5
|219
|11.2%
|3,165
|1
|147
|Cedar
|0
|155
|3.6%
|2,946
|1
|155
|Louisa
|1
|397
|6.4%
|2,118
|14
|363
