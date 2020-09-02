Advertisement

Lagomarcino’s: Award Winning Desserts

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

112 years ago, the Lagomarcino family opened a soda fountain and chocolate shop in downtown Moline that continues to this very day! Tom Lagomarcino, Zooming in from the Village of East Davenport location, was a guest on PSL to remind the Quad Cities just how special their shops are to the community. Lago’s also reigns supreme as the Quad Cities’ favorite dessert spot in the latest “Locals Love Us” poll.

The interview highlights some of the newer menu offerings including chocolate dinosaurs, a candy baseball made of white chocolate, and ice cream sandwiches constructed with dark chocolate chip cookies filled with homemade vanilla ice cream. And, of course, Paula had to get Tom to show that world-famous hot fudge sauce (which is now bottled!).

Please note: besides the soda fountain & deli locations, Lago’s has developed a vibrant online business! Visit the website to see all the delectable treats available!

Lagomarcino’s / 1422 5th Avenue / Moline / (309) 764-1814 OR 2132 East 11th St. / Davenport / (563) 324-6137

