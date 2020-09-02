Muscatine police warn of social security scam

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department says several people in the community have reported getting a robo call from an automated operator.

According to police, the call states there has been fraudulent activity associated with their social security number. It also threatens legal action if the recipient doesn’t call a specified number.

Police ask you not to call the number given. This is not the way the Social Security Administration would contact people for such an issue.

If you do call the number, police ask you not to give any personal financial information over the phone.

The scam is designed to steal your money.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.