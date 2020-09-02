Pleasant Valley School counselor explains mental challenges for new school year

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Keith Cavanagh is a counselor at Pleasant View Elementary and has worked in education for 38 years and says that the 80′s farm crisis, 9/11, and now COVID-19 are the three biggest challenges he’s faced. Now, Cavanagh is taking this new school year with a glass half full approach.

“The things kids are learning to do today are simply going to help us in the future,” Cavanagh said. “Because if things are going well, they’re going to have the skills if something else happens. They’ll be able to look back and say ’I had to do this.’ Kids and teachers, they’re working hard to get to where they know we can be.”

One of the other challenges comes mainly for older students as they have had to learn new routines.

“Our kindergarten through second graders come not having a ton of experience of what school’s been like so for some of them this seems to be kind of the way school is, especially for the kindergarteners,” Cavanagh said. “I think as you get older you get more experience and so the change is more difficult.”

Cavanagh finds it is still important that kids get to return to the classroom.

“We are seeing how important that kids be with kids, kids think about what other kids are saying, think about how they solve the problems and say ‘hey, I think that I could do that,’” Cavanagh said.

And he’s used advice from others when it comes to educating kids about COVID-19.

“I go back to what my mother said,” Cavanagh said. “‘Give a child as much information as they need; don’t go into a big dialogue of answer the question and then sit back and be a child watcher’ and say ’do I think that they have that?’ and if they do they run on and say ’Ok, I’ve got enough information’ if they’re still standing there, they might need a little bit more.”

