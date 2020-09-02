Advertisement

Pleasant Valley School counselor explains mental challenges for new school year

The new year comes with new emotional and mental challenges on top of the new physical challenges
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Keith Cavanagh is a counselor at Pleasant View Elementary and has worked in education for 38 years and says that the 80′s farm crisis, 9/11, and now COVID-19 are the three biggest challenges he’s faced. Now, Cavanagh is taking this new school year with a glass half full approach.

“The things kids are learning to do today are simply going to help us in the future,” Cavanagh said. “Because if things are going well, they’re going to have the skills if something else happens. They’ll be able to look back and say ’I had to do this.’ Kids and teachers, they’re working hard to get to where they know we can be.”

One of the other challenges comes mainly for older students as they have had to learn new routines.

“Our kindergarten through second graders come not having a ton of experience of what school’s been like so for some of them this seems to be kind of the way school is, especially for the kindergarteners,” Cavanagh said. “I think as you get older you get more experience and so the change is more difficult.”

Cavanagh finds it is still important that kids get to return to the classroom.

“We are seeing how important that kids be with kids, kids think about what other kids are saying, think about how they solve the problems and say ‘hey, I think that I could do that,’” Cavanagh said.

And he’s used advice from others when it comes to educating kids about COVID-19.

“I go back to what my mother said,” Cavanagh said. “‘Give a child as much information as they need; don’t go into a big dialogue of answer the question and then sit back and be a child watcher’ and say ’do I think that they have that?’ and if they do they run on and say ’Ok, I’ve got enough information’ if they’re still standing there, they might need a little bit more.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

USDA extends free meals to all public school students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The United States Department of Agriculture announced all public schools will now be able to offer free meals to students through December 31, 2020.

News

Covid cases rapidly rise since June in Whiteside County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There have been 523 cases and 18 deaths.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,492 new cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
The new deaths include two Bureau County men, a Mercer County man, and three Rock Island County residents.

News

Child Abuse Council’s annual Lifesaver Celebration goes virtual this year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
It is typically the agency’s largest annual fundraising event.

Latest News

News

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves a life over the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County Communications says all of its telecommunicators are EMD and CPR certified.

Sports

Rock Island native Madison Keys playing in US Open

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It was unclear if the 2020 US Open was going to happen this year due to COVID-19.

News

Secretary Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Polls will be open in all 99 counties on November 3.

News

Mercer County mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Mercer County mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is located at 305 NW 7th Street and operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 684 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,397, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,121 total deaths.