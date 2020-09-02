Advertisement

Scott, Cedar counties approved for FEMA Individual Assistance Program

By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 10 additional counties impacted by the derecho have been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program.

Two of those counties are in the TV6 viewing area, including Scott and Cedar counties.

Business owners and residents in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties may now apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program. Linn County was the first county to be approved.

Residents in the 11 counties approved may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. TTY users can call (800) 462-7585.

According to the governor’s news release, FEMA Individual Assistance can provide disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, and medical expenses.

Governor Reynolds had requested a total of 27 counties be approved for Individual Assistance in her request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. Through further assessment and validation, it has been determined 16 of those counties did not have sufficient damage to be approved for the Individual Assistance Program, including nine counties which withdrew from consideration: Audubon, Clarke, Grundy, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Madison, Muscatine, and Washington.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Burlington Notre Dame Schools: Four test positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Rose
Contact tracing is taking place and families of students who could have possibly been exposed will be notified.

News

Central Dewitt Community School District to keep regular bus routes

Updated: 1 hours ago

KWQC

Changing Weather Pattern By Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

News

Scott, Cedar counties approved for FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 1,492 new cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves a life over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Standing up to racism; a look back at a night of unity for Iowa State football in 1959

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
When Iowa State was met with racism in Oklahoma, head coach Clay Stapleton and his team stood strong together in unity

News

Pleasant Valley School counselor explains mental challenges for new school year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The new year comes with new emotional and mental challenges on top of the new physical challenges

Back To School

USDA extends free meals to all public school students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The United States Department of Agriculture announced all public schools will now be able to offer free meals to students through December 31, 2020.

News

Covid cases rapidly rise since June in Whiteside County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There have been 523 cases and 18 deaths.