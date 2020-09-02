Scott, Cedar counties approved for FEMA Individual Assistance Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 10 additional counties impacted by the derecho have been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program.

Two of those counties are in the TV6 viewing area, including Scott and Cedar counties.

Business owners and residents in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties may now apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program. Linn County was the first county to be approved.

Residents in the 11 counties approved may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. TTY users can call (800) 462-7585.

According to the governor’s news release, FEMA Individual Assistance can provide disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, and medical expenses.

Governor Reynolds had requested a total of 27 counties be approved for Individual Assistance in her request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. Through further assessment and validation, it has been determined 16 of those counties did not have sufficient damage to be approved for the Individual Assistance Program, including nine counties which withdrew from consideration: Audubon, Clarke, Grundy, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Madison, Muscatine, and Washington.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.