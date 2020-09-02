Advertisement

Sunny & Warmer Today

Cooler Temperatures For Labor Day
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Skies will clear up quickly this morning and we will see the return of summer temps today after a day in the 70s yesterday.  Highs will generally be in the 80s this afternoon and again on Thursday before a quick front drops into the area kicking up NW winds.  We are dry through Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s for the first half of Labor Day weekend.  Sunday is looking a little warmer in the 80s, but a very strong cold front will arrive in the afternoon/evening bringing minor rain chances and a change in season by Monday.  Monday will see breezy conditions, lingering showers and clouds and highs only in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer.  High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 63°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny & breezy.  High: 82°.

