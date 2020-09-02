Temporary COVID-19 test site available in Monmouth on Sunday

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - The state of Illinois is sponsoring a temporary drive-through and walk-up test site in the Monmouth area.

The testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Monmouth-Roseville High School Parking lot.

Health officials say “simple nasal swabs” will be used.

You’re asked to bring your insurance card. It is free to get tested.

Anyone with questions can contact the Warren County Health Department at (309) 734-1314.

