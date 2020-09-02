Advertisement

Temporary COVID-19 test site available in Monmouth on Sunday

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(KY3)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - The state of Illinois is sponsoring a temporary drive-through and walk-up test site in the Monmouth area.

The testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Monmouth-Roseville High School Parking lot.

Health officials say “simple nasal swabs” will be used.

You’re asked to bring your insurance card. It is free to get tested.

Anyone with questions can contact the Warren County Health Department at (309) 734-1314.

