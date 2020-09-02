Advertisement

The Family Museum

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Elly Gerdts, Marketing Coordinator with The Family Museum in Bettendorf, was a guest on PSL to talk about some of the latest amenities and exhibits featured at the facility.

The Luckey Climber is the newest addition (just opened in May) which was specially built for the museum. The vertical maze of climbing platforms is both a jungle gym and work of art and was custom-designed by the Luckey Climber company headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. It is a one-of-a-kind structure and the only one in Iowa.

This two-story climber, located in the Great Hall of the Family Museum, is made up of large climbing platforms and is surrounded by a secure vinyl-coated cable netting. This artistically stunning structure allows Family Museum guests to climb from the first floor to the second floor while observing photographs of clouds on the platforms on the climb up and aerial photographs on the way down. The climber is designed in such a way that there is no fall greater than 18 inches making it safe for the Museum’s young demographic. While intended for young children, all ages are welcome to climb!

The interview also included information about STEM classes offered being offered which can support ongoing virtual learning for QCA school children.

“Paint The Lot” is an event opportunity that allows interested families to creatively paint their own parking space. The museum can provide some paint but people are encouraged to bring their own art supplies. Visit the website to find out more!

The Family Museum / 2900 Learning Campus Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563.344.4106 / familymuseum@bettendorf.org

