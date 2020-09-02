Advertisement

TV6 partnering with Quad City Times to host U.S. Congressional District 2 debate

(KMVT)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC will host one of two U.S. Congressional District 2 debates in October on TV6.

The first debate will be hosted by KWQC’s sister stations KCRG and KYOU in partnership with The Gazette on Thursday, Oct. 8.

TV6 and the Quad City Times will hold the second debate on Thursday, Oct. 15.

KWQC’s David Nelson will moderate the debate and Morgan Ottier will be a panelist.

The U.S. Congressional District 2 race is between Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R).

Incumbent Dave Loebsack (D) announced last April he would be retiring.

“I have enjoyed beyond my expectations serving the people of Iowa’s Second District for the past 13 years,” the congressman said in a statement. “Having grown up in poverty, I never would have imagined having the honor of serving as the voice of Iowans in the U.S. House of Representatives. To best achieve that, I made it a point to meet with folks where they live, work and play in order to focus on improving their lives. I have worked hard to ensure ALL Iowans have had their voice heard.”

According to Ballotpedia.org, “Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District covers most of the southeastern part of the state including Iowa City. Appanoose, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Davis, Decatur, Des Moines, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, and Wayne counties are included in this district.”

More details are being finalized regarding the debate and TV6 will update this story with that information once it has been determined.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

Politics

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

Latest News

Politics

Secretary Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on Election Day

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Polls will be open in all 99 counties on November 3.

Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

Politics

Democrats seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election.

Politics

Census, like Post Office, politicized in election year

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Unlike the department charged with delivering mail, however, the U.S. Census Bureau has been here before.

Politics

Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Gen. Mark Milley is telling Congress that the U.S. armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.

Politics

Illinois health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH says all local election authorities will be required to develop written COVID-19 prevention plans.