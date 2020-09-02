TV6 partnering with Quad City Times to host U.S. Congressional District 2 debate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC will host one of two U.S. Congressional District 2 debates in October on TV6.

The first debate will be hosted by KWQC’s sister stations KCRG and KYOU in partnership with The Gazette on Thursday, Oct. 8.

TV6 and the Quad City Times will hold the second debate on Thursday, Oct. 15.

KWQC’s David Nelson will moderate the debate and Morgan Ottier will be a panelist.

The U.S. Congressional District 2 race is between Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R).

Incumbent Dave Loebsack (D) announced last April he would be retiring.

“I have enjoyed beyond my expectations serving the people of Iowa’s Second District for the past 13 years,” the congressman said in a statement. “Having grown up in poverty, I never would have imagined having the honor of serving as the voice of Iowans in the U.S. House of Representatives. To best achieve that, I made it a point to meet with folks where they live, work and play in order to focus on improving their lives. I have worked hard to ensure ALL Iowans have had their voice heard.”

According to Ballotpedia.org, “Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District covers most of the southeastern part of the state including Iowa City. Appanoose, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Davis, Decatur, Des Moines, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, and Wayne counties are included in this district.”

More details are being finalized regarding the debate and TV6 will update this story with that information once it has been determined.

