Warm Sunshine This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure building into the upper Midwest helped push out the clouds from this morning, and will allow us to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures should rebound into the lower to middle 80′s. Expect mostly clear skies overnight, followed by more warm sunshine for your Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Cooler air moves in Friday, leaving us with readings in the 70′s. The Labor Day weekend looks to be a pleasant one, for the most part. Look for sunshine Saturday, a chance for light rain Sunday, and a cool down and rain chances Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63°. Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

