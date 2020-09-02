Advertisement

Watermark Corners: #1 in Games & Toys

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Amy Trimble of Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary in Moline was Paula’s guest to celebrate her first place finish in the “Locals Love Us” poll for the games & toys category. Trimble showed off some of the games, toys, and puzzles that make her business uniquely special. As Paula points out, it’s not just a gift shop!!

Store hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday Curbside Pick-up hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary / 1500 River Drive / Moline, IL 61265 / (309) 764-0055

