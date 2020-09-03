Advertisement

2 people in custody following a crash in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in custody following a crash in Davenport Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of 53rd Street, south of Tremont Avenue.

According to Davenport Police, the vehicle involved in the crash was potentially stolen. Two people were taken into custody after the crash occurred.

No word on if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update you when more information is available.

