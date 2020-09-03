DeWitt, Iowa (KWQC) -

For over thrity-one years, A Storybook Ending Bridal & Prom Salon in DeWitt, IA, has helped thousands of Quad Cities area brides look their best. Making wedding dreams come true is their specialty! The shop can still help assist brides plan their big day despite all the challenges with postponements and cancellations this year during the pandemic.

PSL guests, Crystal Gray (owner) and Christi Fuller (manager) from the shop also thanked their customers for voting the business to be among the top bridal shops in the “Locals Love Us” poll. They also commented on current trends in bridal wear. Bohemian styles, along with soft & flowy, romantic, and “more comfortable” gown designs seem to be among the most popular.

A Storybook Ending Bridal & Prom Salon / 704 6th Ave / DeWitt, IA / 563-659-3983 / storybookbridal@iowatelecom.net

Just a reminder we will be closing at 2:00 on Saturday, September 5th and will be closed on Monday, September 7th. Have... Posted by Storybook Ending Bridal Salon on Thursday, September 3, 2020

