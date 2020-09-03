Advertisement

Ballot information for Iowa and Illinois voters

(KWQC)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Here voters in Iowa and Illinois can find information on sample ballots for their state and where to go to request an absentee ballot.

Illinois:

  • Illinois residents can find a sample ballot at this link.
    • You will enter in your address and it will bring up information on who is on the ballot in your area.
  • To request an absentee ballot in Illinois please click on this link.
    • Absentee Ballot Application Deadline provided by Vote.org:
      • In person: received one day before election day
      • By mail: received five days before election day
      • Online: received five days before election day
    • Voted Absentee Ballot is Due:
      • Postmarked by election day and received by 14 days after election day

Iowa:

  • Iowa residents can find a sample ballot at this link.
    • You will enter in your address and it will bring up information on who is on the ballot in your area.
  • To request an absentee ballot in Iowa please click on this link.
    • Absentee Ballot Application Deadline provided by Vote.org:
      • In person: received one day before election day unless the polls open at noon. If the polls open at noon, you may cast an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on election day.
      • By mail: received 11 days before election day for the primary; 10 days before election day for the general election.
      • Online: N/A
    • Voted Absentee Ballot is Due:
      • Postmarked one day before election day and received by 12 p.m. six days after election day.

