Ballot information for Iowa and Illinois voters

(KWQC) - Here voters in Iowa and Illinois can find information on sample ballots for their state and where to go to request an absentee ballot.
Illinois:
- Illinois residents can find a sample ballot at this link.
- You will enter in your address and it will bring up information on who is on the ballot in your area.
- To request an absentee ballot in Illinois please click on this link.
- Absentee Ballot Application Deadline provided by Vote.org:
- In person: received one day before election day
- By mail: received five days before election day
- Online: received five days before election day
- Voted Absentee Ballot is Due:
- Postmarked by election day and received by 14 days after election day
Iowa:
- Iowa residents can find a sample ballot at this link.
- You will enter in your address and it will bring up information on who is on the ballot in your area.
- To request an absentee ballot in Iowa please click on this link.
- Absentee Ballot Application Deadline provided by Vote.org:
- In person: received one day before election day unless the polls open at noon. If the polls open at noon, you may cast an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on election day.
- By mail: received 11 days before election day for the primary; 10 days before election day for the general election.
- Online: N/A
- Voted Absentee Ballot is Due:
- Postmarked one day before election day and received by 12 p.m. six days after election day.
