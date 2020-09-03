Advertisement

Breezy & Sunny Today

Gusty winds along a cold front Thursday midday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will drop into the area today bringing gusty winds and cooler temps by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s quickly this morning before NW winds pick up as a front passes through. Since we still have debris on the ground we will want to be careful for a few limbs and such to be moved around this morning. Overall quieter weather will ensue for the rest of the week with sunshine and highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will bring a chance for rain, but the day won’t be a washout and highs will still be in the 80s. Much colder air arrives next week with highs near 70º on Labor Day and rain cooled air will be around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 60s.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 63°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny & breezy. High: 82°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Pleasant night and a blustery Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and windy Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Mild and windy Thursday

Forecast

Warm Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny & Warmer Today

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Off and on rain continues into the night

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Rain ends tonight, sun returns Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
Rain ends tonight, sun returns Wednesday

Forecast

Scattered Showers Today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

A few clouds tonight with more rain developing Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Clouds, some rain and 70s return Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
Clouds, some rain and 70s return Tuesday

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
Our next weather maker arrives this afternoon, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region.