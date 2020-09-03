Breezy & Sunny Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will drop into the area today bringing gusty winds and cooler temps by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s quickly this morning before NW winds pick up as a front passes through. Since we still have debris on the ground we will want to be careful for a few limbs and such to be moved around this morning. Overall quieter weather will ensue for the rest of the week with sunshine and highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will bring a chance for rain, but the day won’t be a washout and highs will still be in the 80s. Much colder air arrives next week with highs near 70º on Labor Day and rain cooled air will be around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 60s.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 63°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny & breezy. High: 82°.

