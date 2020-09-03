Burlington firefighters respond to apartment fire Wednesday evening

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire was discovered by residents of the apartment building who heard the smoke alarms go off.

City officials say a Burlington police officer arrived on scene first and noticed smoke coming from one of the units in the 11 unit apartment building located on 206 Locust Street in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters say they arrived within three minutes and extinguished the fire located in the living room. The fire was declared extinguished at 6:09 p.m. Firefighters stayed on scene until 7:49 p.m.

The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire. The apartment building sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages to the individual apartment and is insured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is not considered suspicious at this time.

Ten Burlington firefighters responded to the call. The firefighters were assisted by West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. The Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the tenants living in the other units were allowed to return to their apartments.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.