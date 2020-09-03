Burn ban in effect in Scott County
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Emergency Management Agency announced a burn ban for all of Scott County as of noon on Thursday.
Current conditions and concerns:
- Lack of ground moisture
- Usual vegetative debris at this time of the year
- Increased vegetative debris from the derecho
- The agency says it will announce when the burn ban has been lifted.
