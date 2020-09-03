Burn ban in effect in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Emergency Management Agency announced a burn ban for all of Scott County as of noon on Thursday.

Current conditions and concerns:

Lack of ground moisture

Usual vegetative debris at this time of the year

Increased vegetative debris from the derecho

The agency says it will announce when the burn ban has been lifted.

You can find additional information by clicking on the links below:

