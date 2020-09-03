Advertisement

Burn ban in effect in Scott County

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Emergency Management Agency announced a burn ban for all of Scott County as of noon on Thursday.

Current conditions and concerns:

  • Lack of ground moisture
  • Usual vegetative debris at this time of the year
  • Increased vegetative debris from the derecho
  • The agency says it will announce when the burn ban has been lifted.

