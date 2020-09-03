Advertisement

Celebrating the 100th birthday of Maquoketa WW2 vet and world-record setter

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Maquoketa deemed September 3rd “Glen ‘Red’ Henton Day” for Henton’s 100th birthday! Otherwise known as “Red,” Henton has dedicated his life as an ambassador for Maquoketa. In his 100 years, Henton has achieved many things, like serving in World War II alongside Steven Spielberg’s father. After that, Henton went on to sign with the Chicago White Sox, and a few years later, he set a world record in horseshoe competitions and is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records!

The day started with Red receiving an American Flag and going on a parade through downtown Maquoketa. Dozens of cars were in the parade, with community members sitting and cheering Red on as he drove by. “It’s so wonderful... it about makes you want to cry,” says Red.

“He’s one of the most beloved men in this county. Everybody loves Red and he’s been here all his life,” says Tom Callahan, who has known Red for years.

Red’s family was celebrating with him, including his two daughters Judy Byam and Nancy Scholl. Byam wanted to thank the community for all of the support they’ve given to her father, she says Maquoketa is full of “wonderful people.” Scholl went on to say, “it means so much to us and to dad because he’s loved people all his life. He’s entertained and he just hasn’t stopped yet.”

“It’s amazing. It’s just crazy Red has gone through so much in life and accomplished so much, it’s quite unreal to have such a beautiful day for him,” shares his great-grandaughter Lacey Carrier.

Red has shown family comes first, especially after leaving the White Sox in the 1930s. He says after he signed the contract, he was sent to Grand Forks, North Dakota, finding over one foot of snow and only making $200 per month. That’s when Red decided, “my sweetheart Berenice is back home and I don’t want some big man to take her. So I might just take a big train and go home! So, I did.”

At home, his family continues to grow. Red has a great-great-grandson on the way!

Red says he wants the community to know he did his best for everyone he knows. Plus, “I like to look forward to every day. That’s my motto.”

When asked what the secret is to reaching 100 years old, Red shares he has all of his teeth and always made sure to chew his food thoroughly, “And I played horseshoe for years and years, you get a lot of exercise playing horseshoe. That contributed to my 100 years, I’m sure!”

After the parade, Red and his family went to a private church service, later listening to a special pre-recorded broadcast on the radio to reminisce over his 100 years.

Celebrating the 100th birthday of Maquoketa WW2 vet and world-record setter

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Otherwise known as “Red,” Glen Henton has dedicated his life as an ambassador for Maquoketa. He's a World War II veteran, signed to the Chicago White Sox, and set a world-record in horseshoe competitions!

