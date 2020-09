MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted by the Moline Police Department for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing/eluding.

Police describe 29-year-old Frantz Smith as 6 feet tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

