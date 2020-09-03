CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police searching for suspect after ATM break-in attempt

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who attempted to break into an ATM machine around 9:30 p.m. on July 21 in Moline.

The machine, located in the 2100 block of 48th Street, was damaged but entry was not gained.

Police say the suspect appears to be a White male with cornrows and was wearing a camouflage jacket.

Surveillance video shows there is an unknown Black male in the back seat and a third person in the front passenger seat of a blue, mid-sized 4-door passenger car with damage to the driver’s side front fender.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 to submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

