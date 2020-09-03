CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for two suspects who defrauded Moline Walmart employee

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two suspects who they say defrauded a Walmart team member on August 19.

Police say the suspects were able to activate 11 Visa gift cards, a phone card and receive electronics all worth $7600 without paying for any of it.

Suspect 1 has a darker complexion and was not wearing a mask. He was wearing a black NIKE hat and a black t-shirt.

Suspect 2 was wearing a black hat with white words, a grey mask, and a grey hoodie.

Police say the suspects left in a newer model, black, Ford sedan.

If you recognize them, call the tip line 309-762-9500 to submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

