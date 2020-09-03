Advertisement

First positive COVID-19 case at Muscatine High School

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine High School student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Muscatine School District says it’s the first case in the school district.

School and public health officials say the student only attended in-person classes for one day. They say additional deep cleaning is not necessary.

Additionally, they say classes will continue because masks were worn and students were social distancing.

