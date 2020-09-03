First positive COVID-19 case at Muscatine High School

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine High School student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Muscatine School District says it’s the first case in the school district.

School and public health officials say the student only attended in-person classes for one day. They say additional deep cleaning is not necessary.

Additionally, they say classes will continue because masks were worn and students were social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.