Gusty Winds As Front Arrives This Morning

Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s
80s this morning 70s this afternoon.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A strong front will arrive in our area this morning. Ahead of it we will see gusty SW winds boosting highs into the low 80s before cooling off into the 70s this afternoon. The front will arrive between 10AM & noon in the QC, which will coincide with our windiest time of day when gusts could reach 40mph. Since there is still some debris laying around you will want to watch out for loose limbs being blown into streets or yards today.

