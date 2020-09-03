Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,360 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Illinois Department of Public Health Officials announced 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This now brings the state's total to 288. Officials say the newly announced cases are across the state. Two additional counties are now reporting cases; Kendall and Madison counties. (MGN Image)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

  • Alexander County: 1 male 60s
  • Coles County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Edgar County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Kendall County: 1 male 50s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
  • Macon County: 1 female 70s
  • Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Montgomery County: 1 male 60s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

IDPH is reporting a total of 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 27 – September 2 is 4.4%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 360 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Health officials say within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668.

Additionally, IPDH is reporting a slowdown in data processing within the health department’s systems that has affected its reporting of tests this week due to a large volume of testing occurring in Illinois.

The health department says all available resources are being deployed to improve its data systems. IDPH anticipates improvement in data processing as the week proceeds.

Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers,  health officials say this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.

