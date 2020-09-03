Advertisement

Police: Bettendorf officer fatally shot man wielding ’sharp-edged weapon’ Thursday

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a Bettendorf police officer Thursday afternoon.
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after police say a man was fatally shot by a Bettendorf police officer Thursday.

Just before noon Thursday, the Scott County Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 1000 block 16 ½ Street for a report of someone bleeding and a person who was holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old child, Bettendorf Police Officer Keith Kimball said in a media release.

According to the Iowa Department of Human Resources, the home is listed as a “registered child development home.”

Multiple officers responded to the home. Once inside the home, an officer engaged with a man holding a sharp-edged weapon, Kimball said.

There were multiple young children present, Kimball said.

An officer fired his weapon at the man and struck him once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball said.

Police have not released the man’s name but said he is a 53. Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. His name will not be released until he has been formally interviewed by the Iowa DCI.

No officers or anyone else was injured during the incident. There is no threat to the general public, Kimball said in the release.

The Iowa DCI was contacted, and the investigation has been turned over to them, he said.

No other information was released Thursday afternoon.

