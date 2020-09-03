Iowa officials report 662 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 662 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the total number of cases was 66,799, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,134 total deaths.

Public health officials also reported 48,517 have recovered and 648,182 have been tested.

As of Thursday morning, 323 people were in the hospital, 51 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, 88 were in the intensive care unit, and 41 were on ventilators.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

County New Cases Total Cases Total Tested 14-day Positivity Rate Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 7 2261 30,527 6.7% 1,712 21 Muscatine 6 979 7,978 6.6% 798 52 Clinton 9 862 7,900 13.8% 375 13 Des Moines 3 583 6,967 9.5% 158 5 Lee 8 451 4,864 16.3% 105 5 Henry 3 297 3,672 11.4% 119 4 Jackson 1 220 3,182 10.9% 149 1 Cedar 1 156 2,963 3.3% 129 1 Louisa 397 2,136 5.2% 363 14

