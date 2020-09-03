Advertisement

Iowa officials report 662 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 662 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the total number of cases was 66,799, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,134 total deaths.

Public health officials also reported 48,517 have recovered and 648,182 have been tested.

As of Thursday morning, 323 people were in the hospital, 51 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, 88 were in the intensive care unit, and 41 were on ventilators.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal CasesTotal Tested14-day Positivity RateTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott7226130,5276.7%1,71221
Muscatine69797,9786.6%79852
Clinton98627,90013.8%37513
Des Moines35836,9679.5%1585
Lee84514,86416.3%1055
Henry32973,67211.4%1194
Jackson12203,18210.9%1491
Cedar11562,9633.3%1291
Louisa3972,1365.2%36314

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington firefighters respond to apartment fire Wednesday evening

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Residents of the apartment building heard smoke alarms go off.

News

Motorcyclist transported to Iowa City for injuries after crash in Henderson County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Henderson County deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the Township of Biggsville.

News

Test Iowa sites to close for Labor Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Test Iowa sites will be closed on Monday, September 7.

News

Hy-Vee selling T-shirts to raise funds for derecho victims

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Moline residents back to regular yard waste guidelines after derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Retired Rock Falls Deputy Fire Chief passes away after battle with cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First positive COVID-19 case at Muscatine High School

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Retired Rock Falls Deputy Fire Chief passes away after battle with cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
William Milby retired from the department in 2018 after more than 30 years of service.

News

Mount Pleasant District school bus involved in accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident.

Back To School

First positive COVID-19 case at Muscatine High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district says classes will continue after a student tested positive for COVID-19.