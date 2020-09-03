Advertisement

Iowa Workforce Development accepting claims under Lost Wages Assistance Program

Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development said on Thursday it is accepting claims under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Those eligible could be paid an additional $300 a week through the Lost Wages Assistance Program, with the first payment including retroactive payments to the week ending on August 1.

IWD said it expects claimants to receive payments through the program in five to seven business days.

Claimants must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed and be eligible to receive at least $100 in unemployment benefits a week.

The state secured available funding for all five weeks of the Lost Wages Assistance program.

The program will expire when one of the following things occurs:

  • FEMA expends $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), or
  • The total unobligated balance of the DRF decreases to $25 billion, or
  • Legislation is enacted that provides, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supplemental federal unemployment compensation or similar compensation for unemployed or underemployed individuals; or
  • December 27, 2020, which is the end of the period of performance for the grant.

For more information on the program, click here.

